3 offenders robbed, carjacked multiple people at gunpoint across Chicago in a single night: police

Three offenders are wanted after robbing and carjacking several people at gunpoint across Chicago in a single night.

During each incident, the offenders approached the victims and threatened them with handguns while demanding the victim's personal property and money, police said.

The same offenders are accused of committing two motor vehicle thefts and a carjacking.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on May 7 at 7:17 p.m.

4200 block of North Marmora Avenue on May 7 at 9:12 p.m.

4200 block of North Mason Avenue on May 7 at 9:13 p.m.

5400 block of West School Street on May 7 at 9:25 p.m.

2000 block of North Damen Avenue on May 7 at 10:22 p.m.

3000 block of North Clark Street on May 7 at 10:37 p.m.

Police said the offenders were three young Hispanic males wearing dark clothing and face coverings. They were last seen driving a 2013 white Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.