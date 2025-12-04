South Shore Line train service resumes after wire issue
CHICAGO - A problem with overhead electrical wires stopped all South Shore Line train service for several hours Thursday morning.
What we know:
The issue happened around 6 a.m. west of the Hegewisch station due to wire issues, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
Power and service were restored around 9 a.m. with train departures resuming.
The agency said additional updates will be released as information becomes available. Tap here for real-time service updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.