South Shore Line train service resumes after wire issue

The Brief South Shore Line trains were halted for several hours Thursday morning because of overhead wire problems near the Hegewisch station. Service was restored after 9 a.m.



What we know:

The issue happened around 6 a.m. west of the Hegewisch station due to wire issues, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

Power and service were restored around 9 a.m. with train departures resuming.

The agency said additional updates will be released as information becomes available. Tap here for real-time service updates.