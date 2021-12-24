South Shore man accused of shooting at police charged with attempted 1st degree murder

article

A man has been charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder after firing shots at police in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

Robert Catlett, 38, is accused of firing multiple shots at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 7100 block of South Yates Avenue Wednesday night.

Police sadi Catlett fired the rounds from a second floor window of an apartment building, while officers were gathering information from a woman who was found in the gangway between two buildings.

Catlett then fled through the back of the building, but was found moments later. He was taken into custody.

The officers did not fire back at the man, police said. The officers and woman were not injured.

He is scheduled to appear in court for bond Dec. 24.