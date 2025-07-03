Woman killed, another wounded in shooting during robbery in South Shore

The Brief A man fatally shot a 29-year-old woman and wounded a 37-year-old woman during a robbery inside a South Shore home early Thursday morning, Chicago police said. The victims were with the suspect, whom they knew, when he demanded their property and opened fire during a struggle. The shooter fled the scene and remains at large as Area One detectives investigate.



A woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Thursday morning during a robbery inside a South Shore residence, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 12:27 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. Police said a 37-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were inside a home with a man they knew when he pulled out a gun and demanded their property.

A physical struggle broke out before the man opened fire and fled the scene, authorities said.

The 29-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 37-year-old woman was shot in the left forearm and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.