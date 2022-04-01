South Shore shooting: Multiple suspects approach 61-year-old man, fatally shoot him

A 61-year-old man was shot to death in South Shore Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 7700 block of South Saginaw.

At about 12:27 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk when multiple offenders approached him, produced firearms and shot the victim.

The man was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

