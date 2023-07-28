South Shore stabbing leaves man critically injured; suspect in custody
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was stabbed in a South Shore home in what was described as a domestic incident, according to Chicago police.
The victim was stabbed in the abdomen by a known female in the 2500 block of east 76th Street just after 3 a.m.
Police say he was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating as charges are pending.