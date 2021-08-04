South Side coffee shop posts video of 'coward' burglar

A South Side coffee shop is sharing images of the person who broke into the shop on Wednesday morning.

Afro Joe's is one of the only coffee shops in Auburn Gresham.

On Wednesday, the owner shared video showing a person smashing through a front window and breaking in, with the message: "This is the coward that broke into the coffee shop this morning."

No one was hurt, and the coffee shop opened Wednesday morning as usual.

