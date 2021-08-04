Expand / Collapse search

South Side coffee shop posts video of 'coward' burglar

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Auburn Gresham
One of the only coffee shops in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood was burglarized

'Afro Joe's' called the burglar a coward.

CHICAGO - A South Side coffee shop is sharing images of the person who broke into the shop on Wednesday morning.

Afro Joe's is one of the only coffee shops in Auburn Gresham.

On Wednesday, the owner shared video showing a person smashing through a front window and breaking in, with the message: "This is the coward that broke into the coffee shop this morning."

No one was hurt, and the coffee shop opened Wednesday morning as usual.

