Chicago crime: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on South Side, police say

A woman was killed as a result of a hit-and-run crash on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 6600 block of S. Ashland Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 2:13 a.m. for a call of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

The victim, a woman whose age police did not specify, was hit by a black sedan that was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. It fled the scene after the crash.

The woman had trauma to her body and died at the scene.

Police did not provide further details.

No one is in custody.

The Major Accidents Investigative Unit is investigating.