South Side shooting: Man in critical condition, suspect on the run

A South Side shooting has left one man in critical condition and Chicago police are still working to find the suspect.

The incident happened at 3:06 p.m. Sunday in the 00-100 block of W. 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

A 20-year-old man was in a vehicle and when it came to a stop, he was approached by a suspect with a gun.

The armed suspect fired several shots at the 20-year-old, striking him three times, according to police.

The 20-year-old was taken to The University of Chicago hospital and is in critical condition.

Officers are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.