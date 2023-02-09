South Side shooting: Man killed by gunfire while sitting in car

A man was shot to death while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night.

Police say a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 11 p.m. when shots were fired.

The woman drove to Stroger Hospital with the victim who was shot in the left and right shoulders. He was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.