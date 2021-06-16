Expand / Collapse search

South Side woman charged in deadly Englewood shooting

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
Jacqueline Creekmore | Chicago Police 

CHICAGO - A woman is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting Monday in Englewood on the South Side. 

Jacqueline Creekmore, 44, is accused of shooting a 43-year-old man Monday at 4:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Perry Avenue, according to Chicago police. 

Kevin Neely, who was shot five times, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Creekmore was arrested about 9:55 a.m. the same day in the 7400 block of South Eggleston Avenue. 

She was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

She is due in bond court Wednesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.