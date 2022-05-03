Southland College Prep class of 2022 are 'all in' college, receiving $50M in scholarships

The Class of 2022 entered the Covid-19 pandemic as sophomores and their high school experience was certainly filled with unique challenges.

But now, one school in Richton Park is celebrating their seniors for overcoming those challenges after learning each member of its graduating class was accepted to college.

It’s the remarkable story at Southland College Prep Charter High School, but even more remarkable, it’s not that unusual.

All 115 graduating seniors gathered in the school’s gymnasium on Tuesday to announce their college of choice in what’s known as the All In ceremony.

Since the first graduating class of this public charter school in 2014, virtually every student has gone on to attend college or university.

Four of this year’s students will be heading to Ivy League schools, including one student who had multiple Ivy League offers.

"I actually found out on my mom’s 50th birthday in Paris," said Xari Carbins, a graduating senior. "I got into Harvard and Yale."

Student Lauren Russell received a remarkable 26 scholarship offers.

In all, the 115 graduates have been offered a total of $50 million in scholarship money and counting.