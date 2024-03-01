Southwest Side stabbing suspect, Luvenia Slaughter, in custody: police

article

A woman accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man on the Southwest Side is now behind bars.

Luvenia Slaughter is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

An hour before her arrest on Feb. 28, she stabbed a man in the 6000 block of S. Western Avenue.

Further details on what led up to the stabbing or the man's condition haven't been released.

Slaughter is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on March 2.