Space to Grow unveils green schoolyard at South Chicago elementary school

Children from Arnold Mireles Academy now have a new beautiful place to play, learn, garden and enjoy the outdoors.

On Thursday, officials joined the organization known as Space to Grow to unveil the new grounds in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The new space marks Space to Grow's 28th green schoolyard.

They are all located in communities most vulnerable to urban flooding and are primarly located in historically underserved Black and Latino communities.

Space to Grow hopes to have a total of 30 schoolyards that serve more than 13,000 students and their families and neighbors by the end of the year.

