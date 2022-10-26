Special Olympics athletes in Illinois receive new shoes in West Englewood

It's all about the shoes.

Just ask some special Olympians — who received quite the gift Wednesday!

Hundreds of boxes of sneakers were opened at Southside Occupational Academy in West Englewood.

Finish Line Youth Foundation matched the perfect pair with students who are also Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

The school is a transition center for students with disabilities.

Finish Line Youth Foundation is the national sponsor of the Special Olympics.