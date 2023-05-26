City hosts blind soccer clinic near University of Chicago

A special sports clinic took place on Friday near the University of Chicago.

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes partnered with the Chicago Park District to host a blind soccer clinic.

The best part about the event was that it was free of charge for all who participated. Over 20 blind and visually impaired students joined in the fun.

The goal of the clinic was to provide a specially adapted sports experience to students with vision loss or impairment. It gave them a chance to practice drills and soccer skills.

The clinic took place at the Midway Plaisance Ice Rink and was made possible through grant funding aimed at expanding programming for visually impaired students in the Chicago area.

The clinics will continue this weekend.

The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes will hold another soccer clinic this Sunday specifically for teens and adults with visual impairment.