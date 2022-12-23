Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections.

They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.

The Jefferson Park and Dunning cameras sit near parks, where drivers often speed.

Signs have been posted warning drivers of the cameras and there will be a one-month warning period before tickets are issued.