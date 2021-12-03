Spinning Christmas tree that appears to go through roof of home wows Jefferson Park

If you’ve been in Jefferson Park recently, you have probably seen the 20-foot rotating Christmas tree poking through a two-story house.

The question many of us have is, how does it work? Well, FOX 32 had the chance to speak with homeowner Dan DePaepe.

He would not reveal his exact secret, but here is what he had to say.

"Christmas magic dust, same way the reindeer fly," DePaepe said jokingly. "I will say this as a public service announcement, though. I've seen a lot of comments on Facebook. Do not put hole in your roof to do this. There's not a hole there. But it rotates."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

DePaepe says he got the idea from a similar display at a home in suburban Lincolnwood.