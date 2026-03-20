Spring break travel surges at Chicago airports as TSA staffing concerns grow

The Brief More than 3.7 million travelers are expected at O’Hare and Midway during spring break. TSA agents remain unpaid during an ongoing partial government shutdown. Experts warn travel conditions could worsen if the shutdown continues.



Spring break season is here for many families across the country, and experts are urging travelers to plan ahead.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, more than 3.76 million people are expected to pass through security checkpoints at O’Hare and Midway, between Thursday, March 19 and Monday, March 30.

TSA recommends getting to the airport two hours early for domestic flights. For those traveling internationally, it’s recommended you get to the airport at least three hours in advance.

The spring break travel season comes as TSA agents are still clocking into work without getting paid. This stems from the partial government shutdown, which began on February 14.

What they're saying:

Harry Lunt is a frequent traveler. Today, he says he’ll be flying into a regional airport near Telluride, Colorado.

Lunt called this partial shutdown ‘horrible’ – adding that TSA agents should be getting back pay and a bonus.

"When I go through there each and every time, I’m like ‘thank you so much, I appreciate you being here’ because if they don’t work, some of these smaller airports are probably going to have to shut down."

Venus Coates is heading to New Orleans today to celebrate her niece at the college she’ll be attending as a freshman soon.

Similarly, Coates said it’s ‘unfair’ that TSA screeners haven’t been getting paid for over a month.

"I want to applaud them for showing up, despite the fact that they are not getting paid. I think it’s also patience as us travelers, to not take advantage because it could be us tomorrow even in our own professions."

Travel experts say things could get worse by the end of next week, with Congress set to leave for recess next Friday. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he may cancel that recess, if the shutdown doesn’t come to an end by then.

According to Politico, as of Tuesday, 366 TSA agents have quit their jobs since the start of the shutdown. Experts say they expect to see another surge of screeners walking off the job.

During this spring break travel period, CDA officials say free entertainment by musicians and other artists will be at both Chicago airports, allowing travelers to get in on the fun early, while waiting to board their flights.

O’Hare

Officials say O’Hare is expected to see a 13% increase in travelers this spring break season, compared to the same time last year.

The busiest day at O’Hare was Thursday, March 19th, with an estimated 296,000 passengers going through security checkpoints.

Entertainment schedule:

March 19 – Half Gringa (Multi-Instrumentalist/Songwriter), Terminal 3-Rotunda, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 19 – Emily Kuhn (Jazz Trumpetist), Terminal 1 near Gate B8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 20 – Return2Soul (R&B, Jazz, Blues), Terminal 5 East Extension, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 20 – Adrian Morris (Violinist), Terminal 1 Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 26 – DJ Miggz, Terminal 1 Bridge, 11 a.m. 2 p.m.

Midway

Officials say Midway will see a 1.4% increase in spring break travel compared to 2025.

At Midway, Friday, March 27th is expected to be its busiest day with more than 52,000 travelers.

Entertainment schedule:

March 20 – DJ Lena Bandz, Battle of Midway, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 20 – Balloon Artist, Battle of Midway, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 27 – Thaddeus Tukes (Vibraphonist/Pianist), Battle of Midway, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.