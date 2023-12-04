Squad car hits vehicle that ran red light, hospitalizing 4 on Chicago's South Side

A Chicago police car struck a vehicle that ran a red light, hospitalizing two infants and two adults Sunday night near the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on 47th Street just before 9 p.m. when it ran a red light and was hit by a squad car that was traveling southbound on Wentworth Avenue, according to police.

A 7-month-old, an 18-month old and two adults were all taken to local hospitals for observation, police said.

No further information was provided.