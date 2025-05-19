Students, families rally against Catholic school closure in Prospect Heights

The Brief Students, teachers, and parents rallied Monday morning in Prospect Heights to protest the upcoming closure of St. Alphonsus Liguori School. The announcement, made by Father Greg Wojcik, cited declining enrollment and an unsustainable deficit as reasons for the decision, which was approved by Cardinal Blase Cupich. Despite the emotional toll, the school community says it’s ready to fight back, hoping to raise enough funds to keep their doors open.



Students and educators rallied against the upcoming closure of a Catholic school Monday morning in Prospect Heights.

The rally came after Fr. Greg Wojcik informed the community that Saint Alphonsus Liguori School would close at the end of the school year in two weeks.

Students made signs over the weekend to stage a protest outside their school before classes. They sang from the musical, "Annie Jr.," which they performed over the weekend.

"We're willing to fight"

What they're saying:

It was supposed to be the happy chorus for the end of the school year, but teachers said this sad news overshadowed their moment.

"They were crying because the news was spilled to them on Friday evening, so they had to perform with the news that they're not going to have a school next year. Besides that, the approach of the clergy, the approach of the father priest, the way he talked to the parents on Friday, Saturday, Sunday [was] not acceptable," Greg, a coach at the school, said.

Parents said Wojcik sent them a note, indicating the decision was made due to declining enrollment and an unsustainable deficit. His note said that Cardinal Blase Cupich agreed.

"Now they’re trying to close us, I don’t know why. We are a small community, small but mighty. We’re willing to fight for our school," Pre-school educator Jamie Marchetti said.

The other side:

The Archdiocese of Catholic Schools released a statement saying, "While raising funds is an important way to temporarily address a deficit, robust enrollment is necessary for long-term sustainability. Unfortunately, enrollment declined sharply this year and the projection for next year is similar, making the school’s deficit unsustainable."

The Archdiocese of Chicago sent counselors to the school to talk with students Monday.

Parents and teachers said they were able to fight off one threat years ago, and they intend to raise enough money to save their school again.