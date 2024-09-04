Illinois man arrested after police find guns, drugs inside suburban home

article

An Illinois man was arrested last week for allegedly possessing two dozen guns and drugs.

Michael T. Sund, 43, of St. Charles, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number.

On Aug. 30, prosecutors said Sund was allegedly in possession of more than 200 grams of a substance that contained psilocybin, a hallucinogenic obtained from certain types of mushrooms.

Additionally, Sund was allegedly in possession of more than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams of a substance containing cannabis, less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine and less than 50 grams of a substance containing Xanax.

From Sund's house, law enforcement allegedly recovered 24 guns, including 17 unserialized guns, three of which were unserialized machine guns.

Approximately 5,000 rounds of ammunition and various magazines and gun parts were also recovered.

Sund is being detained in the Kane County Jail while his case is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.