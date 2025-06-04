No charges filed in death of 5-year-old struck by car in St. Charles driveway: 'tragic accident'

The Brief A 5-year-old boy was accidentally struck and killed by a car driven by a family member on May 27 in St. Charles. Authorities announced no charges would be filed after reviewing evidence and determining no negligence occurred. Police and first responders said the family has cooperated fully, and the community continues to grieve.



A 5-year-old boy died last month after being struck by a car in his own driveway in Chicago's west suburbs, and authorities now say no charges will be filed.

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, in the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive in St. Charles. A neighbor was performing CPR on the boy when first responders arrived.

The child was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle was an immediate family member, according to St. Charles police. The family and the driver cooperated fully with the investigation.

What they're saying:

After reviewing the case, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said no charges would be filed.

"This was a heartbreaking and tragic accident that has devastated a family and deeply affected the community," Mosser, in part, said in a statement. "It is clear that this was not the result of criminal conduct, recklessness, or negligence."

St. Charles Deputy Police Chief Rich Clark echoed the sentiment, adding, "This tragedy greatly touched our entire community, and our young resident will continue to forever be in our hearts and minds."