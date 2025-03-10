St. Patrick’s parade to honor fallen first responders

The Brief The Archer Avenue St. Patrick’s Parade steps off at noon Saturday in Garfield Ridge. This year’s honorary grand marshals are fallen Chicago police officers and firefighters. Proceeds will support the Get Behind the Vest program and families of the fallen.



The Archer Avenue St. Patrick's Parade steps off this Saturday.

What we know:

The parade steps off at noon on Saturday, and will travel through Garfield Ridge on Chicago's South Side.

Why you should care:

Organizers say this year’s celebration will be especially meaningful, as the honorary grand marshals are fallen Chicago police officers and firefighters, including Officers Enrique Martinez and Areanah Preston, and Firefighter Jermaine Pelt.

Proceeds from parade sponsorships and participants will benefit the Get Behind the Vest program and an assistance fund for families of the fallen.