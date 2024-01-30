Beloved teacher honored by St. Pius V school in Pilsen

St. Pius V school in Pilsen named their early childhood learning center after a beloved teacher and principal who believed in the potential of young people over her 30-year career at the school.

Everyone wanted a chance to hug Nancy Cullinan-Nasko, beloved by former students and the teachers who worked for her. They dedicated the space, which is home to the smallest students, to an educator who had a big and lasting impact, making happy memories.

"Even on hard days, I knew I could visit the children in the early childhood grades, because I was like a rock star," Cullinan-Nasko said.

Cullinan-Nasko cut the ribbon on the remodeled center to usher in the future. She said she was emotional about the honor.

"I always thought, whatever starts here is what’s going to help the kids succeed as they get older and they move on. So it’s very humbling," Cullinan-Nasko said.

Current Principal Melissa Talaber planned the tribute because Cullinan-Nasko retired during the pandemic and did not receive a proper sendoff.

"She is the one who helped really create the foundation of St. Pius who we are and our values and making this place a wonderful, family-oriented and welcoming environment for all of our families," Talaber said.

It’s that heart that guided Nancy Cullinan-Nasko as an educator and seemed to have room for everyone.