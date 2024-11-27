Stabbing at South Side Walgreens leaves man hospitalized, suspect on the run: police

The Brief A man was stabbed in the shoulder during an argument at a Walgreens on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Dodge minivan, and no arrests have been made. The victim, 35, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in good condition.



A man is hospitalized and a suspect is on the run after a stabbing at a Walgreens on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of South Commercial Avenue.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was arguing with the suspect when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed him in the left shoulder, according to Chicago police.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Dodge minivan.

Police said the victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.