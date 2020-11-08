Staff member in Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's office tests positive for COVID
CHICAGO - A staff member in the office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office announced Sunday.
The staff member was last in the county building, 69 W. Washington St., on Friday, Preckwinkle’s office said in a statement.
Preckwinkle is not experiencing symptoms, but will take a COVID test and isolate until the results come back, her office said.