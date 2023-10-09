Staff reportedly asked to turn over keys to Amundsen Park Fieldhouse for migrant housing

Buses filled with migrants continue to roll into the city.

As the city continues looking for housing solutions, some neighborhoods are not on board with the proposed plans.

City officials recently announced that migrants would move into Amundsen Park Fieldhouse, which angered residents as it is home to a football program, after-school activities and senior care.

Galewood residents now plan to rally Monday morning around 9 a.m. to try and prevent the building from becoming a shelter for migrants.

A meeting was held last week about the potential new migrant shelter, which left many residents heated.

Community members called out Mayor Brandon Johnson for potentially taking away a valued resource in the community.

"And what I want to say is to Mayor Brandon Johnson: We are disappointed in you. This is the community that supported you. How dare you?" one resident said.

City officials have not confirmed whether the proposed housing is final, however, neighborhood activists say fieldhouse staff members have already been asked to turn over their keys.

Johnson says about one migrant shelter a week is being set up in Chicago to keep up with demand.