Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive kicks off this weekend: Help feed 35M Americans in need

The 31st annual National Association of Letter Carriers "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive is kicking off this weekend.

Chicago plays a huge role in what has become one of the largest food drives in the country.

On Saturday, customers are asked to leave donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes before the delivery of mail.

The letter carriers will collect the donations and distribute them to local food banks.

Currently, more than 35 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

Stamp Out Hunger has been a continued success locally because of the solid annual support from different local organizations.