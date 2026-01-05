State/Lake CTA station closes for next 3 years starting today

The Brief The State/Lake CTA station in the Loop will close starting today for the next three years. Riders will have to pick another station to get on a train during construction. Upgrades will make the station more accessible and safe for riders, officials said.



The elevated station is 130 years old and is one of the oldest and busiest in the entire city.

What we know:

Trains in the Loop will still operate, but riders will need to use the fully accessible stations at Washington/Wabash and Clark/Lake. The Lake Red Line subway station will remain open.

To transfer between the Lake Red Line subway station and the Loop Elevated lines, the CTA tells riders to use the Washington/Wabash station.

Intermittent closures began last month at nearby streets.

Starting today, Lake Street will be open to local traffic only between Dearborn and Wabash avenues. Bus stops will stay open on State Street, but pedestrians have to watch for detour signs throughout the construction process.

Upgrades to the station will include making it more accessible, safer, and an overall better experience for riders.

New elevators, a glass canopy for weather protection, better lighting, and wider platforms are all part of the project, officials said.

Most of the demolition will happen overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to a CTA news release.