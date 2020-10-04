State police seek details in fatal Lockport crash

article

Authorities are asking the public for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run last month in southwest suburban Lockport.

A woman was driving a sedan about 4:25 p.m. Sept. 19 when she made a left turn from westbound 151st Street to northbound Illinois Route 171, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. She turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the driver to swerve to avoid hitting the car.

The motorcyclist lost control, was thrown from the bike and later died at a hospital, state police said.

The driver of the car, described as a middle-aged woman with brown hair, pulled over temporarily before driving away, according to state police. She was driving an older, silver four-door sedan — possibly a Hyundai or a Honda — and was last seen heading north on Route 171.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call state police at 815-641-3738. Callers can remain anonymous.