State Street CTA station to close for years on Monday

The Brief The 130-year-old State and Lake CTA station in the Loop is closing next week for a full reconstruction. Train service continues, but riders must use nearby stations while demolition begins, mostly overnight. The project adds elevators, wider platforms and a glass canopy, with completion planned for 2029.



It is a new year and a new look for an old elevated CTA station in the Loop that's being demolished starting Monday.

What we know:

The CTA station at State and Lake is 130 years old, one of the oldest and busiest in the city. Next week it is closing for a full reconstruction.

Loop trains will still be operating but riders need to use the fully accessible Washington/Wabash and Clark/Lake stations. The Lake Red Line subway station will remain open.

To transfer between the Lake Red Line subway station and the Loop Elevated lines, the CTA says use the Washington/Wabash station.

As for nearby streets, intermittent closures started in December. Starting Monday, Lake Street will be open to local traffic only between Dearborn and Wabash avenues. Bus stops will stay open on State Street but pedestrians need to watch for detour signs throughout construction.

Upgrades include making the station more accessible, safer and an overall better experience.

New elevators, a glass canopy for weather protection, better lighting, and wider platforms are all part of the project scheduled for completion in 2029.

What they're saying:

CTA riders told Fox 32 it was a minor inconvenience.

"Honestly, I have to walk like one more block, which is kind of annoying. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but it is kind of annoying that I have to walk one more block," said one rider.

"I’m looking forward to a newer station and I think it will be good for the transportation and it will be more modern and cleaner when it gets done," said rider Ming Shu.

"I will be delighted to see if the construction is ahead of schedule. Fingers crossed and happy New Year," she said.

Most demolition will take place overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to a CTA news release.