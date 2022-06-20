Stephen Perkins murder: Man shot dead in parked car on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot several times and killed Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Around 12:04 p.m., police say the victim was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of West Haddon Avenue when he was shot multiple times across the body.

He was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Stephen Perkins.

Nobody is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.