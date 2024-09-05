Fiery rollover crash reported on Stevenson Expressway ramp

A car rolled over and erupted in flames Thursday morning on a Stevenson Expressway ramp.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 a.m. on the I-55 southbound ramp to Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The car caught fire as a result of the crash and minor injuries were reported, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the car at the time of the crash. The ramp was closed until around 2:51 a.m.

No further information was provided.