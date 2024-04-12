Stickney man charged in violent Chicago home invasion

article

A suburban man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a home invasion last March in the Beverly neighborhood.

Joey Miller, 25, allegedly broke into a residence around 3 p.m. on March 24 in the 2600 block of West 103rd Street, according to police. Once he was inside, Miller battered a 67-year-old man with a dangerous weapon, causing serious injuries, police said.

Miller was arrested Thursday in Stickney. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder, home invasion causing injury and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, all felonies.

Miller has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.