Some stimulus payments delayed for H&R Block customers

If you went to the IRS stimulus tracking website and saw a bank account number that wasn't yours, H&R Block says don't worry. You're not alone.

Stimulus payments may be delayed for H&R Block customers who used the company's "refund transfer" option to receive their first stimulus payment last year.

The IRS began issuing a second round of economic impact payments last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, up to $600 for individuals and up to $1,200 for married couples filing jointly, with an additional $600 for each qualifying child.

Monday was the official payment date, though some people may have seen the direct deposit payments as pending before then.

H&R Block said many of the second stimulus payments were deposited on H&R Block Emerald Cards in an apparent mix-up. The company then processed the stimulus payments and transferred the money in one of three ways, depending on the option you chose when you filed your 2019 taxes with H&R Block: direct deposit to your bank account, a check, or a prepaid Emerald Card.

Emerald Card customers can call 1-866-353-1266 for updates on their payments. They'll need to enter the last four digits of their Emerald Card.

All other customers can call 1-800-HRBLOCK and use a social security number to get automated stimulus payment info. Wait times may be long.

Less than 1 percent of stimulus payments received by H&R Block were sent back to the IRS for various reasons, such as account closures.