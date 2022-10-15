Suspect arrested in Stockton serial killer case: police

Stockton police said an arrest has been made in the serial killer case that has terrorized multiple California communities.

The suspect was allegedly looking for another victim to kill when police apprehended him, officials said.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested after police received multiple tips from the community. Officials made the announcement during a news conference Saturday.

Based on the tips, police said they were able to zero in on a possible suspect. A surveillance team followed the suspect while he was driving and watched his patterns. They determined early Saturday morning he was on "a mission to kill," officials said.

"He was out hunting," said Chief Stanley McFadden. "He was stopped by our own team in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 am this morning."

Officers said he was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck. He was allegedly armed with a firearm when he was taken into custody.

Brownlee is allegedly linked to the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in Northern California.

Records show he lives in Stockton, within 3 or 4 miles of the shooting deaths in that city. He appears to have relatives who have lived in East Oakland, where a 2021 shooting death has been linked to the case.

A reward of $125,000 was announced last week for information leading to the suspect's arrest.