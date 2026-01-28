Stolen car crash leaves 2 critically hurt on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were critically injured after crashing a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The silver sedan crashed into a viaduct around 1:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Marquette Road, according to police.
Two males, who were believed to be in their late teens, were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.
Police said no other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.
CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash. Charges are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.