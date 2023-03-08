Stolen Kia causes fiery crash into West Pullman home

Several people were injured after a car crashed into a home Tuesday afternoon in West Pullman.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near 116th Street and Racine Avenue when a stolen Kia collided with a Dodge Durango, according to police.

The Dodge then caught on fire and crashed into a home. Two males in the Dodge were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

Witnesses saw a male wearing all red exit the Kia and flee in an unknown direction. Another male who was in the Kia was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

There was significant damage to the home from the crash and the fire.