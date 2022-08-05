'Stomp the Yard': Largest youth event returns to Englewood

Stomp the Yard, the largest youth event in Englewood, is coming back Saturday.

Scholarships will be handed out to high school students heading to college.

There will be performances from historically Black colleges and universities from across the country.

High schoolers will also be able to find out about HBCU's from admissions representatives.

There will also be free food, games, and even a skating rink.

Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite.