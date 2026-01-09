Streamwood man charged with disseminating child pornography: officials

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s investigators charged Omar Reyes, 22, of Streamwood, with disseminating and possessing child sexual abuse material shared through a social media app. The investigation began in July after tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to a social media account traced to a home in the 700 block of Krause Avenue. On Jan. 6, investigators identified Reyes as the user who sent and received the illegal material, and he was taken into custody and charged.



A Streamwood man has been charged with disseminating child pornography, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Omar Reyes, 22, of Streamwood, has been charged with sharing child sexual abuse materials via a social media app.

The Sheriff's Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation in July after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a social media user that uploaded and shared child abuse files.

Omar Reyes (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators learned the account's IP address had returned to a residence in the 700 block of Krause Avenue in Streamwood.

On Jan. 6, investigators found Reyes and learned that Reyes had sent and received child sexual abuse material vis social media.

Reyes was taken into custody and was charged with child pornography and child pornography possession charges.