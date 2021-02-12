Streets and Sanitation employee fatally struck by salt truck on South Side

A Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation employee was struck and killed by a salt truck Thursday on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the truck was backing up at a salt pile in the first block of West 53rd Street when it struck and ran over the 57-year-old, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Yulelander Seals of West Pullman, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.

Seals was an operating engineer at Streets and Sanitation, the department said in a statement.

"We are currently conducting a full investigation into the incident," the department said. "We send our deepest condolences to the family of our colleague who was a true public servant for over 25 years."

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is also investigating.