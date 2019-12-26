Streets reopen after water main break near North and Halsted

A water main broke Thursday morning near the intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street on the North Side, shutting down traffic in the area.

The water main burst about 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Halsted Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Halsted Street was closed between North Avenue and Willow Street shortly after the rupture, police said.

Repairs were finished and streets were reopened by about 6:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Chicago’s Department of Water Management.

The water department said the 16-inch main dates back to at least 1947.