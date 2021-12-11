String of armed robberies reported on North Side

A string of armed robberies were reported Friday night into early Saturday morning on the North Side.

About 11:45 p.m., a group of five men and three women between the ages of 25 and 30 were walking outside in the 800 block of West Barry Avenue when a dark-colored sedan with four people inside pulled alongside them, Chicago police said.

Three of the four gunmen demanded the group’s phones, wallets and purses before driving off, police said. No injuries were reported.

About five minutes later, a woman, 34, was walking in the 600 block of West Melrose Street when she was approached by three gunmen, police said.

The woman had her purse and wallet snatched by the suspects, who struck her in her head before fleeing in the blue sedan, police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with bruising to her head, police said. She was in good condition, police said.

A man and woman, 28 and 26, were walking about 20 minutes later in the 1700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when they were approached by two gunmen who demanded their phones and wallets, police said. They left in a blue sedan driven by a third male driver, officials said. No one was injured.

Police are currently classifying these incidents as separate as of now.

No one from any of the robberies was in custody.