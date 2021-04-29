String of armed robberies reported on the Northwest Side: police

Police are warning of recent armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident someone is approached by up to three males who flashed a gun and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In one incident, the victim refused to comply and was shot.

The men were seen fleeing in a light-blue 1992 Toyota Camry with an Illinois plate BG91347 or an older model white Ford Explorer, police said.

The robberies happened:

About 4:25 a.m. April 17 in the 2600 block of North Laramie Avenue;

About 6:55 p.m. April 22 in the 3700 block of North Belden Avenue; and

About 3:25 p.m. April 23 in the 2300 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.