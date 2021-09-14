String of garage burglaries reported in Scottsdale, Parkview

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of recent burglaries reported in Scottsdale and Parkview on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone breaks into the garage and takes belongings from inside, police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 2:12 a.m. August 9 in the 8500 block of South Kostner Avenue;

About 7 a.m. August 9 in the 8300 block of South Kenneth Avenue;

About 7:30 a.m. August 9 in the 8400 block of South Karlov Avenue;

About 2 a.m. August 10 in the 8400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue;

About 9:30 p.m. August 10 in the 8300 block of South Kenton Avenue;

About 9:45 p.m. August 10 in the 8300 block of South Kostner Avenue;

About 1 p.m. August 11 in the 8300 block of South Kostner Avenue;

About 5 a.m. September 9 in the 8300 block of South Kolin Avenue;

About 9 a.m. September 9 in the 8300 block of South Kolin Avenue;

About 8 a.m. September 10 in the 3600 block of West 84th Place;

The burglar was described as a white or Hispanic male between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and 120 to 140 pounds with ponytail style hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.