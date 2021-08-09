String of home, garage burglaries reported in Ashburn

Police are warning residents of a string of recent burglaries reported in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone breaks into either a home or garage and takes belongings from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 6 a.m. July 21 in the 3800 block of West 79th Place;

About 2:30 a.m. July 22 in the 8600 block of South Keeler Avenue;

About 12:30 a.m. July 26 in the 3700 block of West 81st Place;

About 10 a.m. July 26 in the 4700 block of West 84th Place;

About 10 p.m. July 27 in the 8500 block of South Karlov Avenue;

About 8:30 a.m. July 31 in the 8300 block of Sout Kostner Avenue; and

About 5:30 a.m. August 1 in the 8600 block of South Kolin Avenue.

The burglar was described as a male between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and 120 to 140 pounds with ponytail style hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

