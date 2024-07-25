String of robberies on West Side: Chicago police seek up to seven suspects

Chicago police are warning West Side residents of a recent string of related robberies at commercial businesses.

Shared below are the dates and locations of the reported robberies:

5200 block of West Chicago Ave on June 27, 2024 at 5:17 a.m.

3900 block of West Monroe between June 28/29, 2024 at 7:30pm/7:55 a.m.

4800 block of West Fulton St. on July 17, 2024 at 1:16 a.m.

4700 block of West Lake St. on July 18-19, 2024 6:30pm-8:00 a.m.

3900 block of West Cermak Rd July 21, 2024 2:07 a.m.

400 block of South Laramie Ave July 23, 2024 3:30-3:45 a.m.

3700 block of West Roosevelt Rd July 25, 2024 3:21 a.m.

During the incidents, which happened from June 27–July 25, offenders managed to get past the security gate and break through the business's front door or window.

Upon entering, they stole money from the cash register and stole or pried open the ATM to obtain the cash inside it, according to police.

The robberies involved up to seven offenders with around three individuals acting as lookouts. They were wearing hoodies, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-746-8253.