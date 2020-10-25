Strong arm robberies reported in North Side neighborhoods

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of strong arm robberies reported in October in North Side neighborhoods.

In each incident victims are approached while walking alone by one to three males who threatened them and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In one case the person was beaten.

The robberies happened:

About 1:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Patterson Avenue;

About 1:20 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 3700 block of North Wolcott Avenue;

About 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 2500 block of North Clark Street;

About 11:40 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 3400 block of North Broadway Avenue;

About 8:50 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 800 block of West Cornelia Avenue;

About 9:45 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1100 block of West Grace Street;

About 9:50 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 5300 block of North Rockwell Street; and

About 3:40 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 900 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.