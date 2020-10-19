Strong-arm robbers target women in North Center

Police are warning residents about a pair of strong-arm robberies last week in North Center on the North Side.

In each case, two men approached a lone woman on the street and demanded property by threatening violence, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The suspects then ran to a nearby parked vehicle and drove off.

The first hold-up happened at 1:09 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 1900 block of West Patterson Avenue, police said. The second happened about 10 minutes later in the 3700 block of North Wolcott Avenue.

The suspects were described as two men between 25 and 30 years old, standing 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-5, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.